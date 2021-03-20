The power of good governance

This refers to the article ‘Down to brass tacks’ (March 19) by Raoof Hasan. Right from its inception, the PDM was perceived as a group of dynastic political parties with the intention of escaping accountability. Small political parties, too, joined the PDM for a few gains. People knew that while there could be a long march to the capital, the resignation of lawmakers from the assemblies was unlikely. Nawaz Sharif played an important role in PDM meetings. It should be noted that the former prime minister was allowed to travel to London on medical grounds. However, ever since he has gone out of the country, he has been giving political statements and asking PML-N and PDM leaders to resign from the assemblies and risk facing possible arrests. Asif Zardari and others are perfectly justified in asking Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, be part of the PDM leadership and wage the fight against the PTI-led government.

However, Nawaz Sharif is unlikely to return to Pakistan any time soon and face the music. In the article, the writer has expressed that the ongoing chaos and confusion in the PDM will give some breathing space to Imran Khan to improve governance. Undoubtedly, Imran Khan is an honest man. However, when it comes to effective governance and leadership, he has failed miserably. To win people’s support, he should stop his constant “I won’t spare anyone” chants. He must concentrate on improving governance and work towards fixing the economy, bringing inflation down and tackling corruption. He should deal with unemployment problems and must tackle the country’s law and order situation. In case he fails to deliver, he and his party will be in dire straits.

Mohammad S Hasan

Karachi