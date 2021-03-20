The Congressional Budget Office/CBO recently released its fiscal assessment of a single-payer, Medicare for All health system for the United States. There was no surprise to those who have advocated for the policy – single payer saves enormous sums of money while covering everyone (Feb 16, 2021, Journal Health Affairs, Gaffney, Woolhandler and Himmelstein). Those worried about the cost and where the funding comes from aren’t listening closely – if an item or even a system saves money, the money you need to pay for the system is obviously already available because you are paying tbe much higher price.

This time, the CBO study and many others tell the clear story: we can get more for less. We don’t need to find more money; we need to find more brain power to stop denying the reality. Medicare for All saves us all.

Many of us have been calling for this policy change for quite a while. We’ve been educating people, and the American public gets it. What they don’t quite understand enough yet, apparently, is that the profits being made by big insurance, big Pharma and the big provider/hospital systems are being shared and passed along to our elected officials to ensure that Medicare for All does not happen and disrupt the flow of cash. We, the American people, must be strong enough for long enough to push our case yet again.

Today we begin anew. From Sen Edward Kennedy to Rep. John Dingell and his father, to Rep Jim McDermott to Rep John Conyers to Sen Bernie Sanders and beyond, we will remember and honor the people who have called for health justice before now. We will build on that work and that courage. We will call. We will write. We will email. We will rally. We will hold vigils. We will do webinars. Leaving our children and grandchildren this mess of a system to protect them is a greedy, selfish decision.

Along with all other social justice issues, healthcare justice reaches into every section of our lives and our communities. Medicare for All is not socialized medicine. Don’t buy that. Don’t worry about the lies we’ll hear all over again with rising intensity.

Rise up, rise up. Stand tall and with the power of our shared commitment, let’s teach more people to be active constituents who push their own Congressional members to co-sponsor the Medicare for All Act of 2021. It helps us care for the sick and heal the wounded. It builds to the next incredible step toward doing what I know many of us have been called to do. Love one another. That’s it.

Excerpted: ‘Rise and Shine: Medicare for All Saves Us All’

Commondreams.org