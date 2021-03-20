Moazzam says Covid vaccine ‘safe and effective’

LONDON: High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan visited the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre established at the Central Mosque of Brent on Friday while observing the social distancing guidelines.

According to a statement, he met with the NHS Doctor on duty and local community members. Speaking to the media, the High Commissioner reassured the Pakistani community that the vaccine was safe and effective, and getting vaccinated was the only way to overcome the challenge posed by the pandemic.

He urged the community to continue their cooperation with the health authorities of the UK and get vaccinated as soon as their turn comes up. The High Commissioner also advised the community to avoid unnecessary travel abroad to help control the spread of virus.