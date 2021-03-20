Mumbai logs most Covid cases since start of pandemic

MUMBAI: India’s wealthiest state Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai recorded on Friday the most daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, stoking a new nationwide wave.

The Asian nation of 1.3 billion people was this month overtaken by Brazil as the country with the second most infections after cases dipped in December and January. But recent weeks have seen an uptick, particularly in Maharashtra which on Friday reported a record 25,833 new cases, with financial capital and megacity Mumbai logging 2,877.

In total India recorded almost 40,000 new cases — almost double the rate of a week earlier — although still less than half the peak of almost 100,000 seen in September.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have imposed fresh restrictions such as curbs on movement and public gatherings in some cities.