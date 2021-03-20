Turner praises Islamabad’s efforts for Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner has commended Pakistan’s conciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan, in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the British High Commissioner called on Qureshi in Islamabad, where both sides agreed to further enhance relations in all areas of mutual interest. The two sides also discussed bilateral and regional issues, including Afghan the peace process in detail.

The foreign minister told Turner that Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with the United Kingdom. Alluding to the Indian atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi urged the international community to play its due role for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per UN Security Council resolutions.