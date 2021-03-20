‘Plunderers’ of Pakistan sheltering abroad or in hospitals, says Imran

MALAKAND: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the country’s wealth had been stolen for the past 30 years and its “plunderers’ had either taken shelter in hospitals or fled away abroad to escape accountability.

Addressing the inauguration function of new block at Malakand University, the Prime Minister criticised the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which he said was responsible for leaving the national exchequer nearly empty.

The country, Prime Minister said, had come out of the difficult economic situation now and his government had returned a record in interest loans during last two-and-a-half years. In comparison, his government had returned Rs35 trillion as repayment on loans whereas the PML-N had paid back only Rs20 trillion, he said.

He said when his government took over the country’s reins, it was facing a massive loans burden and bank default and the national kitty was almost empty.

With the support of friendly countries and his government’s strong economic policies, he said, the country was now heading towards a right direction of economic stability and prosperity. He also spoke about the success of developed nations, which he attributed to their prioritising quality education, research and knowledge-based economies, which is why his government was investing on human resource development.

Happiness, he remarked, could only be achieved by following the right path and serving people with dedication and commitment. The Prime Minister said there were no shortcuts in life and objectives could only be achieved through hard work and professionalism, adding an “aimless life” destroys the potential of individuals.

Later, Prime Minister Khan visited the Swat Motorway and inaugurated three tunnels that aim to significantly reduce travel time. He unveiled the plaque on the occasion to mark the inauguration and also inspected the completed tunnels.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed accompanied the Prime Minister. On his arrival at Zalam Kot, Malakand, the Prime Minister was received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Director General of Frontier Works Organization Maj-Gen Kamal Azfar.

Briefing the Prime Minister, the FWO DG said the 80-km-long Swat Motorway has seven interchanges and three tunnels with a length of 1266, 271 and 324 metres respectively. He also presented a 3D model of Swat Motorway to the Prime Minister.