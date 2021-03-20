Resign from NA first, Sindh PA at ‘the very end’: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has suggested that opposition lawmakers should resign from the National Assembly first, and from the Sindh Assembly “in the very end”, as he offered a solution to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is opposed to the move.

Speaking to Geo News’ Waqar Satti on Friday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief said this was what he had suggested during the PDM meeting held on Tuesday, which resulted in the postponement of the anti-government alliance’s march on Islamabad, which he said would likely take place after Ramadan.

“I recommended resigning from the provincial assemblies in the second phase,” Maulana Fazl said. “The recommendation was for [opposition lawmakers] to resign from Sindh Assembly in the very end,” he added.

The conversation came days after a marathon meeting between the PDM’s top leadership, in which PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari linked Nawaz Sharif’s return with resignations. In a post-meeting press conference, Fazl abruptly left the stage after announcing that the march was postponed pending the PPP’s Central Executive Committee’s (CEC) decision, leaving Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Raza Gillani to field questions, sparking claims of a fissure having developed among the allies.

In the conversation with Geo News, the JUI-F chief stressed there was no other option other than a protest movement against the government. “If we wanted to fight in the Parliament, why did we create the PDM?” he asked. “We have to choose one of two options: either mobilise the masses or remain in Parliament,” added the PDM leader.

He also said the long march will likely take place after Ramadan. The long march was earlier planned on March 26 but had to be postponed after the PPP asked for some time to deliberate over the decision of resigning from the assemblies.

“Conspiracies are being hatched” against the PDM and efforts are being made to “break apart the alliance,” Fazl said. “God has given us sense. If we are unable to understand what is beneficial or harmful for us, we should not play politics,” said Fazl.

The JUI-F chief said he was expecting a “positive response” from the PPP when its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting takes place to decide on the issue of resignations.

Speaking on relations between India and Pakistan, Fazl said war would not benefit any of the two countries. “We should move forward in our relations with India after negotiations,” added the PDM leader.