Qatari envoy calls on FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Qatari Ambassador in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani here on Thursday.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on Customs and taxes in the meeting. It was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote cooperation in the field of Customs and tax and learn from each other’s best practices, which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

The FBR chairman briefed the ambassador about the recent measures taken by the Board for mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

The Qatari ambassador appreciated the FBR performance in the first eight months of current financial year and hoped that it would successfully achieve the revenue target, set for the current year.