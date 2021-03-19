‘Discriminatory access to COVID-19 vaccines prolonging pandemic’

LAHORE: After the initial scientific success against COVID-19, the world may lose the initiative to an ensuing moral crisis among global powers, hampering transfer of scientific knowledge and vaccine equity, to allow pandemic dictate terms.

“The inequity in global access to COVID-19 vaccines is not just prolonging the pandemic but uncontrolled viral transmission fosters variants that undermine vaccine efficacy,” says the communiqué of virtual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (vCROI 2021). As the world just passed the anniversary of WHO declaration of Covid-19, a global pandemic, the world has already seen over 100 million cases and 2.5 million deaths globally but pharmaceutical companies’ greed and wealthier nations’ propensity to hoard vaccines, mainly to the detriment of Global South, may spurn the scientific gains against SARS-CoV-2. The extraordinary situation prompted a working group of global scientists, public health and legal experts as well as community leaders, assembled for vCROI 2021, to draft a call to the global leaders for vaccine equity, emphasizing, “the pandemic will not be over until it’s over for everyone”.

“The Covid-19 is a global pandemic, so the response has to be global, unlike the mistakes committed during HIV/AIDS epidemic, which caused a lot of suffering and death especially in global south,” says Fatima Hasan, Health Justice Initiative, Cape Town, South Africa, while speaking at Martin Delaney Presentation titled “Vaccine nationalism is killing us: How inequities in research and access to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines will perpetuate the pandemic?” during the vCROI 2021, organized by the International Antiviral Society-USA (IAS-USA).

Some countries have ordered enough vaccine to inoculate their population many times over, let alone taking into account two mandatory doses. Canada, for instance, ordered 338 million doses enough to vaccinate the population five times over, the UK to get 457 million doses sufficient for population 3.6 times over, the European Union ordered 1.8 billion doses enough for population 2.7 times over, Australia ordered 124 million doses for population 2.5 times over, the US ordered 1.2 billion doses to vaccinate twice over. On the other hand, Brazil ordered 232 million doses to vaccinate 55 percent population, Indonesia and African Union ordered 190 million and 672 million doses respectively for 38 percent population each, while India and Saudi Arabia ordered 116 million and 3 million doses respectively to cover only 4 percent of population each. Pakistan is among 85 countries solely dependent on “COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access”, also known as COVAX, and therefore will not have Covid-19 vaccines widely available until 2023.

Fatima Hasan said that COVAX indicated, through its own forecast, to cover about 27 percent of the vulnerable population in low-income countries by the end of 2021. “Several countries, like the US, plan to make vaccines available to their entire adult populations in the first half of this year, while in the same duration, the countries dependent on the COVAX facility will have vaccines to cover just 3.3 percent of their populations,” she added. Hasan said that COVAX, is actually perpetuating inequalities because it allows rich countries to jump in front of the queue.

During HIV and AIDS epidemic, Fatima Hasan said a pernicious profiteering by pharmaceutical companies over patients’ lives caused a lot of suffering and death. “The drug companies now play god once again in the pandemic. Over 17,000 healthcare workers have died. We are losing pioneers of public healthcare systems in many countries due to Covid-19,” she added. Hasan said that most healthcare workers, including scientists and clinicians in global south, haven’t even received a vaccine. The black and brown people are at the back of the queue.

She emphasized upon WHO and COVAX, who are meant to scale up supplies, to exert pressure on pharmaceutical companies and insist on minimum standards. The mRNA technology is co-developed and co-funded by National Institutes of Health (NIH), US, and other vaccines by UK and German governments, therefore, it is incumbent upon them to step in and insist on technology transfer but many rich countries, including United States, are opposing it. She urged the Biden administration to not just stop blocking the TRIPS waiver but also invoke the Defence Production Act to ramp up global production of vaccines for countries outside the US to ensure equity in vaccine access to beat the pandemic.

Gregg Gonsalves, Assistant Professor at Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA, recalled the term “disposable people” at the beginning of HIV/AIDS epidemic, who didn’t merit full-scale research, prevention and treatment, saying there seems another set of “disposable people” now in relation to Covid-19 pandemic. “It is tragic how global order is failing, ruining lives and giving the virus an upper hand again,” he lamented.

In the past few months, he said, there’s constant emergence of variants from all around the world. He said that the vaccine nationalism is a catastrophe from a public health perspective. “We never let infectious diseases left unchecked but if we vaccinate one part of population and leave the other part, then we are heading towards an epidemiological crisis,” he warned. He urged richer countries, such as Canada, to stop hoarding vaccines and insisted to immediately enable technology transfer to manufacturers in global south to scale up vaccines in those regions and ultimately cover the entire world together.

Meanwhile, the call for global vaccine equity, signed by global scientists, public health and legal experts as well as community leaders, underlines that the vaccine supplies were being allocated by wealth and geography, not by science, public health, or human need. The draft says that the vaccine production in Africa, Asia, and Latin America can expand within months if technology and know-how are shared more widely. The United States government, European and other high-income governments should use their political, legal, and financial leverage to expand global production of vaccines by ending their opposition to vaccine patent waiver.