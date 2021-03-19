PAF pays tribute to 1965 war hero MM Alam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) paid tributes to the 1965 war hero Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam on his 8th death anniversary on Thursday.

Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing five Indian air force jets in one minute during the 1965 war - a record that remains unbeaten till date.

The legendary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an “Ace in a Day” on 7th September 1965.

In total he had nine kills and two damages during a period of 11 days. The war hero was honoured with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war. The war hero breathed his last on March 18, 2013 in Karachi after a prolonged illness.