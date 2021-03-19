ECP takes action against delinquent officers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is armed with sweeping powers to take stern action against any official appointed or deputed by it to perform duties in connection with any election.

It was under the Elections Act, 2017 that the ECP ordered the suspension of certain government officials who were assigned duties for the February 19 by-election to the NA-75 Daska constituency.

The ECP can initiate and finalise disciplinary action and impose any penalty against any election official for any kind of misconduct provided in the Efficiency and Discipline Rules (EDR) as applicable to such an election official or under any provision of misconduct under the Elections Act. For this purpose, the ECP will be deemed to be the competent authority under the EDR or this Act.

Section 55 of the election law says that an election official appointed or deputed to perform duties in connection with an election will be deemed to be “under the control, superintendence and discipline of the ECP for the period commencing on and from the date of appointment or deputation till publication of the name of the returned candidate in the official Gazette.”

The ECP may, at any time, for reasons to be recorded in writing, “suspend or withdraw any election official, a public servant or any other person in the service of Pakistan who obstructs, or prevents, or attempts to obstruct or prevent, the conduct of a fair and impartial poll; or interferes or attempts to interfere with a voter when he casts his vote; or influences or attempts to influence in any manner the polling staff or a voter; or does any other act calculated to influence the result; or disobeys any order or avoids to carry out any instruction issued by the ECP or any officer authorized to issue any order or instruction or violates the Elections Act.”

The ECP may appoint an officer to act as an inquiry officer to initiate and finalise proceedings under the EDR applicable to the election official concerned against whom action has been taken by the ECP under the Elections Act or by the returning officer (RO).

The inquiry officer will complete proceedings under the EDR as applicable to the official concerned or under this Act within 30 days of the reference to him and will submit the report to the ECP within seven days of the completion of the investigation.

The ECP may impose any penalty provided in the EDR as applicable to the official concerned or any penalty provided under the Elections Act. An official aggrieved by a final order passed by the ECP may, within 30 days of receipt of the final order, file an appeal in the relevant service tribunal or other judicial forum.

Section 56 says an election official will, before the commencement of his duty, take an oath that he will act strictly in accordance with the Elections Act, the rules and directions of the ECP.

According to section 5, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or the ECP may require any person or authority to perform such functions or render such assistance for the purposes of the Elections Act, they may direct. It will be the duty of all federal and provincial executive authorities to render such assistance to the CEC and the ECP in the discharge of their functions as may be required by them.

The federal and provincial governments will make available to the ECP such staff as it may require for the performance of its functions. Where the ECP decides to utilise the services of serving judicial officers, it may do so in consultation with the concerned high court chief justice. After the election programme has been issued and till the publication of the names of the returned candidates, any government or authority will not post or transfer any official appointed or deputed for an election without prior written approval of the ECP, including posting or transfer the decision in respect whereof has not been implemented, and the ECP may itself issue necessary directions to any such government or authority for the posting or transfer of any official. Section 10 says the ECP may exercise the same power as the High Court to punish any person for contempt of court.