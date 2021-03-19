Cop martyred in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Gunmen martyred a police official and injured a constable at Gudnai Chowk in Akbarpura area on Thursday.

Abdullah, a resident of Gudnai, told the police that he along with his relatives Police Sub-Inspector Niharullah, Sardar Ali and taxi driver Qayyum Khan were travelling in a car (C-6282-Peshawar) when accused Ihsanullah, Yousaf and Junaid, residents of Gulozai, attacked them with automatic weapons at the Gudnai Chowk. As a result, PSI Niharullah and Constable Sardar Ali sustained injuries.

The complainant said that Niharullah later succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The condition of the injured cop Sardar Ali was stated to be precarious.