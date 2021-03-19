Meeting reviews progress on GB package

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, chaired a meeting to review the progress on Gilgit Baltistan Development Plan here on Thursday.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Additional Chief Secretary GB, Additional Secretary Planning and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The minister was briefed on the list of potential projects in the public sector, non-PSDP initiatives, as well as in the Public-Private Partnership mode, which had been conceived through a consultation process with the GB authorities and the federal ministries/divisions. Various priority sectors such as clean energy/ hydropower, health, education and skill development, tourism, private sector development, agriculture, women's development, social welfare, and youth are included in the plan.

Asad Umar said that the purpose of formulating the GB package was to accelerate the socio-economic development of the area by increasing the livelihood opportunities for the people and realising economic potential of the region.

The minister noted that the entire work on the GB package has been substantially completed and will be presented to the prime minister within a week.