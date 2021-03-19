close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

No headway in PTI foreign funding case

National

ISLAMABAD: The ECP Scrutiny Committee met again Thursday to scrutinise PTI foreign funding but deferred its decision on seeking PTI employees’ front accounts used for collection of donations.

The scrutiny process, which began since March 2018, has not made any significant headway despite several ECP deadlines given to the panel to conclude the scrutiny and submit findings to the ECP. It is pertinent that Thursday's meeting was focused on petitioner Akbar S. Babar's application to seek SBP's assistance in requisitioning front accounts of four PTI employees, including a telephone operator and a office help from Pakistan and abroad besides inviting the PTI Central Finance Secretary, who had admitted receipt of funds from the UAE through Western the Union in front accounts.

