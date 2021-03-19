China agrees to invest in two new SEZs in Pakistan

BEIJING: Pakistan to set up two new Special Economic Zons (SEZs) to host mega Chinese investments.

Owais Mir, CEO of DEA told China Economic Net (CEN) that negotiations with Chinese investors have been concluded, and multi-billion Chinese companies have confirmed their plans to establish manufacturing facilities, global service centers, R&D labs and sales centers in these SEZs with an estimated investment USD of 5-7 billion in the next five years.

Pakistani company Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) has launched the SEZs at Pir Patho District Thatta and Padshahan, District Chakwal to promote Foreign Direct Investment, in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Owais Mir further said that DEA has signed agreements on Tuesday with multiple Chinese companies to act as the local partners and facilitators. Companies include Shenyang Biotech Group, Neusoft Medical Systems, HE Vision Group, Lovol heavy industries, Wondfu medical, Kaper technologies, Green agrotech, Shenglin metallurgical Group, Red Crown Intelligent Technology, Shanghai Rich Tai Industries and Dandong automation.

“These Chinese investors will establish industries in the medical sector, metal recycling, automobiles including EV, paint, marbles, agriculture and farming, renewable energy, paper recycling, and artificial intelligence.

The master layout of the SEZs will be prepared by China Urban-Rural Holding Group, which specializes rural and urban revitalization, eco-friendly designs and implementation of balanced development of regions in China,” Mir told CEN.