NAB chief wants early hearing of pleas

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal asked operations and prosecution divisions to file for early hearing of applications in the accountability courts.

“The NAB is determined the logical conclusion of money laundering, mega corruption and white collar crimes cases in a transparent way and on merit and the law will take its course against billion of rupee corruption,” he said while chairing a high-level meeting at the NAB headquarters to review overall performance of NAB.

The chairman said eradication of corruption was NAB’s top most priority and all possible resources were being utilized to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconded.

He said the NAB was striving hard to eradicate the menace of corruption.

He said the NAB officers were working hard to eradicate corruption by considering this as their national duty.

“Performance of NAB has been lauded by Transparency International, PILDAT, MISHAL,” he said.

“Instructions have been issued to prosecution and operation divisions to deal with mega corruption white collar crimes as well as all regional bureaus as per law,” he said.

He said the NAB had devised a combined investigation team (CIT) comprising two investigation officers, one legal consultant and one financial expert.

He said the CIT works under the supervision of director, additional director and case officers.

He said the strategy of CIT was lending quality with the establishment of the state of the art forensic Science laboratory in Islamabad to further improve the standards of inquiries and investigations.

He said the laboratory provided various services like digital forensic, question documents and finger prints.

“The NAB is the only institution which has inked an MoU to ensure transparency in CPEC projects,” he said.

He said Pakistan was the first chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum which acknowledged meritorious services of the bureau.

He said the NAB had been assigned the responsibility of corruption eradication and recovery of looted money and since inception the bureau had recovered Rs714 billion and deposited with the national exchequer.