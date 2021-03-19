Marriyum slams PM for jailing Shahbaz, Asif

LAHORE: Those who were talking of electoral, parliamentary and political reforms should be ashamed by imprisoning NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, parliamentary leader Khwaja Asif and gagging the media.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said this while talking to the media outside a NAB court here on Thursday. She said the NAB has been called to harass an unarmed woman. Maryam Nawaz has answered all questions of the NAB which was suddenly activated after Maryam started exposing the thefts and incompetence of the selected gang. She said Imran Khan asked the NAB to issue call-up notices to Maryam while he has unjustly imprisoned Shahbaz Sharif only because of his inner fears.

“The selected prime minister is the person who openly lies, accuses and slanders. It does not matter. The selected prime minister is the person who, when he opens his mouth, shows hatred, envy and enmity,” she said, adding that an inter-parliamentary committee on electoral reforms is being formed today and any action taken by this committee will be unconstitutional and illegal as no one believes in it. She said the person who kidnapped the Election Commission staff in Daska is talking about electoral reforms. “Be ashamed as you are also a product of vote theft and rigging and today you are talking about electoral reforms,” she said.

Marriyum said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif fulfilled the promises he made in 2013 in five years. “In 2013, there was 18 hours of load-shedding while Nawaz Sharif's leadership ensured zero load-shedding in 2018. In 2018, the country's economy was growing at 5.8 per cent, while today the inflation rate is 14 to 16 per cent. Nawaz Sharif spread the motorway network across the country and terrorism was ended,” she said, adding that in 2018, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and their associates were rewarded with imprisonment as a political revenge. “Innocent political opponents were locked up and revenge was taken on the people of Pakistan,” she added.

She said that today, a letter is being written to the NA speaker, asking him to form a parliamentary committee on electoral reforms. “This is the same Punjab and Lahore where Shahbaz Sharif was making rapid progress. The medicines, which were available free of cost in the days of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, are now available at high rates. Flour being sold at Rs 35 per kg has gone up to Rs 100 per kg, sugar was being sold at Rs 52 per kg from where it went up to Rs 120. Electricity and gas prices have also increased by more than 300 per cent. Eggs, chicken, ghee and the price of everything are skyrocketing, she maintained.

She said three years have passed and instead of 10 million jobs, 5 million people have lost their jobs. Three years have passed and people who had to be given five million houses were today unable to pay the rent of their houses. “Who has chained the media in three years, imposed dictatorial sanctions and today he is talking about the freedom of media,” she said, adding that Shahbaz Sharif and Khwaja Asif have been imprisoned by Imran, not by the NAB.

She said Maryam Nawaz did not get the NAB’s call-up notice, Imran Khan got the call-up notice. Maryam had answered all questions during her detention and there are no questions left to be answered after a year. She said this is a big slap in the face of accountability. The fake rulers do not think that if they make a false case against Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan would be discredited in the world. She said the prime minister does not think that the false allegations of corruption in the Multan Metro would affect Pakistan's relations with China.

She said Imran arrested Shahbaz out of fear because he used to expose the selected fake prime minister. He also kept Hamza Shahbaz in jail for 18 months. If Shahbaz Sharif is out, Imran Khan will not be able to sleep at night, she said. Now Imran is afraid of Maryam Nawaz, so he is trying to arrest her. "Our lawyers are being consulted," she said.

To a question, she said when Maryam Nawaz went to appear before the NAB, she was standing at the gate and NAB officials were not opening the door. At that time, Maryam was stoned and her car was smashed. The PML-N spokesperson said Imran Khan's real fear is that he cannot give one crore jobs and five million houses. The real fear of the rulers is that their foreign funding case has been stolen. Imran Khan has been on the run for six years. The rulers are afraid of stealing people's food, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine. Now they are afraid of going public because the seeds of anarchy they sowed are now being reaped.

To another question, she said: “Our lawyers are reviewing the NAB call-up notice because there is not a single question in it, which Maryam Nawaz has not answered. She said the PDM is united. All the parties have agreed on resignations but they have their own opinion regarding its history. The PDM leadership will also consult on this.