UK accuses India of delaying corona vaccine

LONDON: The need to retest 1.7million coronavirus vaccine doses as well as a delay in supplies from India have caused the jab shortage in the UK, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said, foreign media reported.

The number of people getting their first dose of the vaccine will be “constrained” from the end of March due to a “significant reduction” in supply, health officials said on Wednesday.

Explaining the reasons for this in the House of Commons, the health secretary said a batch of 1.7 million doses had been delayed “because of the need to retest its stability”. “We have a delay in the scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India (SII),” he said.

The Indian government has been accused of temporarily holding Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK amid reports a shipment of five million doses produced by the SII has been delayed. The UK already received an initial batch of five million doses at the beginning of March.

CEO of the SII, Adar Poonawalla, told The Daily Telegraph the delay was “solely dependent on India and it has nothing to do with the SII. It is to do with the Indian government allowing more doses to the UK”.

Hancock told MPs: “In April, supply is tighter than this month and we have a huge number of second doses to deliver. During April, around 12 million people, including many colleagues in this House will receive their second dose.

“These second doses cannot be delayed as they have to be delivered within 12 weeks of the first dose.

“In the last week, we’ve had a batch of 1.7 million doses delayed because of the need to retest its stability.

“Events like this are to be expected in a manufacturing endeavour of this complexity and this shows the rigour of our safety checks.” Back in February, he wrote online that the SII had “been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world”.

The batch will reportedly only be delivered once the company is given the green light by the Indian government. A source told The Telegraph the SII would deliver the remaining five million doses as soon as possible, and it would not “take months” to fulfil this commitment. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick insisted on Thursday the UK is still on track to meet its coronavirus vaccination targets despite the supply issues. He told LBC the UK is “still very much on course to meet our objectives” and that all over-50s are expected to receive a first dose by mid-April, and all adults by the end of July.