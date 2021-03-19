Dar warns against SBP autonomy bill

ISLAMABAD: Terming the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) proposed legislation through an amendment in 1956 laws as reimposing of East India Company rule over the country, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has warned that the proposed law would be quashed by the subsequent government if the incumbent administration opts to bulldoze the bill that has already been approved by the federal cabinet.

Talking to The News on Thursday, former finance minister Ishaq Dar said that the proposed legislation is an ample proof of disloyalty of the rulers with the sovereignty of the country since the proposed bill will turn the SBP into a financial monster that would swallow the sovereignty of the country.

Pakistan could become a slave of the international financial institutions as the result of the legislation. The IFIs will be having unflinching control over fiscal policies, interest rate, value of currency and other financial matters. He said the sovereignty of the country should not be permitted to surrender and the legislatures, who will vote for it wouldn’t be pardoned for their heinous national crime.

Dar reminded that the Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) letter regarding the proposed legislation to the prime minister must not be ignored and the government should take it seriously. Taking on the fiscal policies of the government, Dar reminded that the SBP has already inflicted irreparable damage to the country’s economy through its various actions and policies.

Dar said the PML-N government inherited $6 billion when it took charge and interestingly it had to pay off $4.6 of debt service. Despite this, the government didn’t ask Saudi Arabia, UAE or any other country for deposits or loans. It tackled the situation through its own measures. He appreciated the TIP for taking cognizance of the legislation and said that patriotic people of the country must come forward to check the passage of such legislation from parliament. Such legislation would be a mockery of democracy if parliament endorses it, he added.