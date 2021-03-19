ECP body meets today to discuss future Senate poll

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan will meet here today (Friday) to explore the possibility of use of technology in future Senate election.

Headed now by newly-appointed Additional Secretary Administration Manzoor Akhtar Malik, the committee will hold its second meeting.

The committee was previously headed by ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain, who retired a few days back.

The committee was constituted in the backdrop of a Supreme Court of Pakistan’s advice on a presidential reference on the Senate election and its other members include Punjab’s Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday reserved its decision on a petition against the removal of ‘F’ from the name of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

A four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the petition. The lawyer of the petitioner, who is a dissident member of the JUI, Maulana Shujaul Mulk, took a stand that the Election Commission had changed the name of the JUI-F without listening to him (the petitioner).

To this, the CEC inquired whether the JUI was registered with the Election Commission. Maulana Shujaul Mulk said that the JUI was not registered with the Election Commission. He (CEC) said that the Election Commission could not reverse its decision. When the Election Commission had changed the name of the JUI-F, no party with JUI-F name was on the list.

The Election Commission reserved the decision on the case.

Later, Shujaul Mulk told the media that he could approach other forums after the decision of the Election Commission. He pointed out that the PPP did not cheat on the issue of resignations. Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that resignations were in his pocket, if they were in his pocket, bring them forward.

Earlier, in the case of disqualification of PTI’s Faisal Vawda, the Election Commission remarked that ‘we do not decide by looking at anyone’s forms or political party, we look at books’. The commission’s four-member bench heard the case of disqualification of Vawda in which Faisal Vawda and his lawyers appeared before the commission.

During the hearing, Vawda came forward and said that “if it was my fault, hang me but first listen to me, politics was played against me and attempts were made to defame me, I have a full career, I have a family, my reputation has been damaged. The Islamabad High Court has asked the Election Commission to investigate my affidavit. The Election Commission should investigate my affidavit that I did not lie.”

He claimed that his media trial was being conducted as if he had committed a theft. On this occasion, his lawyer said in his arguments that Faisal Vawda had resigned from NA-249 and the petitions had become ineffective while they had answered all the three questions of the Election Commission, now Faisal Vawda had been elected Senator.

His lawyer also said that after rejection of the petitioner’s petition, the commission should listen to them. To this, the Chief Election Commissioner expressed his anger and said that ‘you cannot dictate the commission’. Moreover, Punjab Election Commission Member Altaf Ibrahim told Vawda’s lawyer that ‘you are repeatedly dictating to us to dismiss this case, you are using the word ‘must be’.

KPK Election Commission member Irshad Qaiser said that ‘we can also send the case to the session judge’.

To this, Vawda’s lawyer said that ‘you cannot do that’. In response, the KP member said that ‘we can. And there are a lot of cases like this, we don’t judge by looking at anyone’s forms or political party, we look at books’.

The CEC directed the petitioner to give arguments on the ineffectiveness of the petitions and said that the situation had changed after the resignation of Vawda from the National Assembly seat.

The Election Commission sought a written reply from the petitioners on Faisal Vawda’s reply and adjourned hearing until April 6.