PPP still stands with PDM: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said the PPP still stands with the Pakistan Democratic Movement on the resignations issue but it only wants that it should be the last option after utilizing all parliamentary tools including the no-confidence motion.

“The PPP still believes in utilization of all parliamentary options before using the last option of resignations,” he said while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi along with Secretary General PPP Central Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor and other senior party leaders. Kaira announced holding a public rally in Rawalpindi on April 4 to observe the martyrdom of PPP founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Dispelling the impression of any deal with the government, he said those who are propagating about any deal will face disappointment as the PPP has decided to give a tough time to the government in and outside the parliament.

“We have gain successes in by-elections and Senate elections that proves our stance that the government could be exposed in the parliament,” he said. In reply to a question regarding National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar’s letter to the parliamentary leaders of the NA including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for electoral reforms, he said when the letter is received, they will then respond to it.