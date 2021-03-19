1,100MW K-2 nuclear power plant linked to grid

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has gifted the nation with another 1,100 megawatts (MWs) of clean, reliable and cost-effective electricity by connecting the much-awaited Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) to the national grid.

The Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had achieved criticality at the end of February and was undergoing certain safety tests and procedures before it could finally be connected to the grid. The loading of nuclear fuel onto the plant was started Dec 1, 2020 after getting a clearance from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

It is pertinent to mention that K-2 is the first NPP in Pakistan with a generation capacity of 1,100MWs and its addition to the national grid will surely help improve the economy. K-2 is one of the two similar under-construction NPPs located near Karachi and will be inaugurated for commercial operation by end of May this year. The other one, named K-3, is also in completion phase and is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. PAEC is now running six NPPs in country. Two of them are located in Karachi and are named Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) and K-2 while four sited at Chashma, in Mianwali district are named Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1-4.

Earlier, the collective generation capacity of all PAEC-operated NPPs was around 1,400MWs. K-2 would nearly double the generation capacity of nuclear power plants, substantially improving the overall share of nuclear power in the energy mix.

Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem congratulated Member Power Saeedur Rehman and his team on this achievement.