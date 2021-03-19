Marriyum slams PM for jailing Shahbaz, Asif

LAHORE: Those who were talking of electoral, parliamentary and political reforms should be ashamed by imprisoning NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, parliamentary leader Khwaja Asif and gagging the media. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said this while talking to the media outside a NAB court here on Thursday. She said the NAB has been called to harass an unarmed woman. Maryam Nawaz has answered all questions of the NAB which was suddenly activated after Maryam started exposing the thefts and incompetence of the selected gang. She said Imran Khan asked the NAB to issue call-up notices to Maryam while he has unjustly imprisoned Shahbaz Sharif only because of his inner fears. “The selected prime minister is the person who openly lies, accuses and slanders. It does not matter. The selected prime minister is the person who, when he opens his mouth, shows hatred, envy and enmity,” she said, adding that an inter-parliamentary committee on electoral reforms is being formed today and any action taken by this committee will be unconstitutional and illegal as no one believes in it. She said the person who kidnapped the Election Commission staff in Daska is talking about electoral reforms. “Be ashamed as you are also a product of vote theft and rigging and today you are talking about electoral reforms,” she said. Marriyum said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif fulfilled the promises he made in 2013 in five years. “In 2013, there was 18 hours of load-shedding while Nawaz Sharif's leadership ensured zero load-shedding in 2018. In 2018, country's economy was growing at 5.8 per cent, while today the inflation rate is 14 to 16 per cent. Nawaz Sharif spread the motorway network across the country and terrorism was ended,” she said, adding that in 2018, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and their associates were rewarded with imprisonment as a political revenge. “Innocent political opponents were locked up and revenge was taken on the people of Pakistan,” she added.

She said that today, a letter is being written to the NA speaker, asking him to form a parliamentary committee on electoral reforms.