KP plans to build two hydro-powered cryptocurrency ‘mining farms’

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to profit from the soaring cryptocurrency market, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has revealed plans to construct two regional hydroelectric-powered “mining farms” to encourage people to visit the area, foreign media reported. With cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin hitting record highs and investors already reaping the rewards, the Pakistani government is looking to seize the moment and encourage tourism and boost local revenue through its proposed new venture. KP CM’s Adviser on Science and Technology Zia Ullah Bangash revealed the plan to construct the sites in the province, allowing people to visit the area, “earn some money and have the province earn from that as well.” It is not currently clear how long construction of mining farms will take, when it will begin or how much it will cost.