Workshop on interfaith harmony: ‘No concept of religious minorities in democratic dispensation’

KARACHI: Eminent scholars and writers have said there is no concept of religious minorities in a democratic dispensation because in a democratic republic, the citizenship is defined by the Constitution and law rather than religious beliefs.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘interfaith harmony’ in Hyderabad on Thursday, the speakers said there was a general tendency in the Pakistani society to categorise people on the basis of religion or faith.

Renowned writer Jami Chandio underlined the services and sacrifices of Hindus, Christians and other religious communities for the creation and development of Pakistan. Likewise, senior journalist Riaz Sohail also spoke in the event and discussed the media’s limitations in reporting on issues of religious minorities. He said the media is emerging as a business industry, which is driven by commercial interests in addition to public interest, adding that often religious minorities get the media’s attention only when they face injustice or persecution. The workshop was also attended by Maulana Syed Ahmed Yousaf Binori.

Maulana Binori said there is a need for parliament to debate the blasphemy law and address the lacunas in its provisions in order to prevent its misuse. He said that there were cases in which the law was misused and people were victimised. Maulana Binori also discussed the Islamic principles and values about discussions and dialogue, saying that Islam teaches its followers to disagree with others in a civil way. In the State of Medina, disagreements and difference of opinions were tackled through debate and dialogue rather than violence. In a conversation with the workshop participants, Maulana Binori said the rights of religious minorities are guaranteed by the Constitution, and it was the state’s duty to protect the rights of citizens. The workshop, organised for the youth on the theme of interfaith harmony, also highlighted the need for democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan.

Security analyst and Director PIPS Muhammad Amir Rana said religious extremism was a continuing issue in the country and the best way to address that is to educate the young generations about modern concept of citizenship and the rule of law. He spoke on the topic of ‘A good citizen is the best Pakistani', and explained why relations among citizens should be regulated by law rather than faith. He said respecting the fundamental rights of the people is a prerequisite for peace and social cohesion. He also urged the youth to acquaint themselves with basic rights provided in the Constitution because the public itself is the best guardian of public interest.

Likewise, veteran journalist Sohail Sangi talked about the prevailing class structure in the society and how the class-based system reinforced monopoly of the privileged over national resources. He also discussed the genesis of the Pakistani class system which, according to him, started taking shape under colonialism.

During the workshop, senior investigative journalists Azaz Syed and Sabookh Syed also expressed their views on questions around the interfaith harmony and peace. Sabookh Syed shed light on interfaith relations in the context of the torching of a Hindu shrine in Karak in recent past. He had filmed a documentary on the incident, containing eyewitness accounts of what actually triggered the mob violence. He said it was unfortunate that religion was often manipulated for private interests, and at times such acts lead to mob violence. A session of the workshop also discussed basic freedoms, democracy and the right to know law in Pakistan. Azaz Syed spoke at length about the right to know law and urged the participants to exercise their right and get information about public entities.

The ‘Youth for Interfaith Harmony’ workshop was part of the ongoing series of countrywide educational and training workshops for university students organised by the Islamabad-based think-tank, Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS). The workshops engage the Pakistani youth in discussions around different topics relating to interfaith relations and religious and cultural diversity in Pakistan.