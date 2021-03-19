Corona cases at peak after 3 months

ISLAMABAD: The country reported a total of 3,495 new coronavirus cases and 61 fatalities in the last 24 hours, translating into a national positivity rate of 7.8 per cent as it battles a third wave of the pandemic. The coronavirus cases reached at its highest level after three months. The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday expressed serious concerns over gross violations of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the general public and asked the provincial administrations to ensure swift action for ensuring adherence to safety guidelines.

The NCOC morning session was held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The NCOC was apprised on implementation of various health guidelines, which were already issued to all federating units. The forum was apprised that implementation on those guidelines needed a comprehensive review.

The forum expressed serious concern over rising disease trend and mortality rate. The forum was briefed that a sharp rising trend in disease was visible and positivity ratio had crossed 7.5 percent. "Almost all major cities have crossed 5 percent positivity," the forum was informed.

Keeping in view the rising infection trend the provincial administrations were asked to take immediate actions for strict implementation of COVID SOPs. The forum also showed serious concern on general disregard of SOPs by the masses.

NCOC was told that mass violations of SOPs and disrespect of orders including not wearing of face masks, disregard of social distancing were widely reported.

The forum urged the masses to once again display good example of social behaviour and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit. In case of non-compliance, stern action would be ensured, the forum said, adding, that "otherwise strict measures will have to be taken which may result into closure of business and restrictions on economic and social activities.

"The forum also decided that COVID vaccination centres across the country would remain closed on Sundays and national holidays.

NCOC Chairman for COVID-19, Asad Umar Thursday warned that the new strain of the pandemic was spreading more rapidly and was also more deadly therefore the people must adopt the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said in recent days, a sharp spike in the COVID positivity was witnessed and hospital were being occupied daily and number of patients in critical care units was also rising fast.

"If SOPs'' compliance does not improve, we will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities, please be very very careful," expressing his concern over the alarming situation he warned.