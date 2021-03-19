Speaker seeks names for body on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Thursday sought names from the Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly and Senate for a Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms. According to a National Assembly Secretariat letter, the National Assembly Speaker in consultation with the Senate chairman has decided to form a Parliamentary Committee consisting of leaders of the Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly and Senate to undertake comprehensive electoral reforms. It stated that the committee shall be notified as soon as the list of the parliamentary leaders in the Senate finalized. Earlier, the Speaker told newsmen after a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to him to bring about electoral reforms.

He said comprehensive electoral reforms were the popular demand of the government and opposition, as both wanted to ensure a free, fair and transparent mechanism for elections. “All the parties should be part of the committee on electoral reforms and all have to work for bringing about electoral reforms,” he said.

In a reply to question, he said once the committee is formed, it could make its own ToRs.

In replying a question about rejected votes, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said the house proceedings could not be challenged in the court.

Earlier, Senator Shibli Faraz and Ch Fawad Hussian called on Speaker Asad Qaiser on the issue.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Senate election had substantiated the apprehensions of the prime minister on election transparency.

He said that the review of the electoral laws would ensure transparency in the future electoral process.

Ch Fawad Hussain said that electoral reforms and use of latest technology would ensure transparency.