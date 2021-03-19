After Senate Sectt’s refusal…: Gilani to move court to get record of rejected ballots, spy cams

ISLAMABAD: Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani's lawyer claimed Thursday the Senate Secretariat refused to give him record of rejected ballots of Senate chairman’s elections and installation of spy cameras in the Senate. “Instead of rejected ballots in the elections of the Senate chairman, the Senate Secretariat only provided the record of the proceedings of the Senate during the Senate chairman elections and the notification of appointment of presiding officer as well as notification of Senate chairman only,” Gilani's lawyer Javed Wains told reporters after visiting the secretariat.

He said the secretariat told him that the sealed record could only be provided on court's directive, adding he would move court for obtaining the record.