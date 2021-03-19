Shahbaz’ money-laundering case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering case against PML-N Shahbaz Sharif and others until March 25. Shahbaz and others were produced before the court amid tight security arrangements after their judicial remand expired on March 18. The hearing was adjourned without any progress on case after completion of attendance of accused persons and witnesses in the case. The accountability court judge had a dialogue with the defence counsel advocate Amjad Pervaiz over Civil Servants Act. He later said he was not feeling well and could not proceed with the case hearing. Shahbaz expressed best wishes for his recovery.