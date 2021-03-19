ECP body meets today to discuss future Senate poll

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan will meet here today (Friday) to explore the possibility of use of technology in future Senate election.
Headed now by newly-appointed Additional Secretary Administration Manzoor Akhtar Malik, the committee will hold its second meeting. The committee was previously headed by ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain, who retired a few days back. The committee was constituted in the backdrop of a Supreme Court of Pakistan’s advice on a presidential reference on the Senate election and its other members include Punjab’s Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul.