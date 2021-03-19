ECP body meets today to discuss future Senate poll

close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
National

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan will meet here today (Friday) to explore the possibility of use of technology in future Senate election.

Headed now by newly-appointed Additional Secretary Administration Manzoor Akhtar Malik, the committee will hold its second meeting. The committee was previously headed by ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain, who retired a few days back. The committee was constituted in the backdrop of a Supreme Court of Pakistan’s advice on a presidential reference on the Senate election and its other members include Punjab’s Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul.

