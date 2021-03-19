‘Fertilizer price hike poses threat to rural economy’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) former president Shahid Rasheed Butt has said fertilizer price hike was devastating the rural economy which will make life difficult for farmers as well as the urban population.

In a statement Thursday, he said farmers are uneasy over the rising cost of doing farming which is reducing production and increasing imports, hitting external trade balance.

Shahid Rasheed said the fertilizer prices have been increased eight times during the last eight months despite a cut in taxes on this industry which has become a real threat to the rural economy.

The price of DAP has been increased by Rs1742 during the last eight months. It was available at Rs3395 in July but now its price has jumped to Rs5137 while it is being sold at some places at Rs5500, he informed. He further said the price of nitro phosphate fertilizer soared to Rs3,500 in March from Rs2,700 in December 2020 and the price of sulphate of potash has been increased by Rs300.

Pakistan is considered an agricultural country but the import of agriculture products are increasing at an alarming pace, the business leader added. He said cotton worth billions of rupees is being imported while the import of edibles has jumped to Rs5.334 billion in the first eight months of this fiscal which is 50.29 percent more than what was imported during the corresponding period.

The sunflower crop is at the brink of total destruction which is set to boost the edible oil import bill which was Rs3.2 billion during the last year which calls for an urgent action plan, he added.

He said during the first eight months of the last year the ratio of food imports in the overall import basket was 11.29 percent which has now jumped to 15.76 percent which should be enough to attract the attention of policy-makers.