Sindh lawmakers visit WSSCM set-up

MARDAN: A delegation of Sindh Assembly members visited Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan. The delegation, led by Member Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, includedSindh MPAs Dr Lal Chand, Heer Soho, Kulsoom Chandio, Shazia Karim, Shehina Sher Ali, CEO of Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) Tanveer Ahmed, CMO Local Government Department Sindh Muhammad Rafiq, Latif Khan, Ghulam Mustafa and representatives from the Sindh Planning and Development, Local Government Departments. During the visit, they witnessed water supply, modern sanitation services and Integrated Resource Recovery Center in Mardan.