No headway in PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The ECP Scrutiny Committee met again Thursday to scrutinise PTI foreign funding but deferred its decision on seeking PTI employees’ front accounts used for collection of donations.

The scrutiny process, which began since March 2018, has not made any significant headway despite several ECP deadlines given to the panel to conclude the scrutiny and submit findings to the ECP.

It is pertinent that Thursday's meeting was focused on petitioner Akbar S. Babar's application to seek SBP's assistance in requisitioning front accounts of four PTI employees, including a telephone operator and a office help from Pakistan and abroad besides inviting the PTI Central Finance Secretary, who had admitted receipt of funds from the UAE through Western the Union in front accounts.

However, the PTI refuses outright on both counts to cooperate with the committee. On the one hand, the PTI acknowledges that front accounts existed and used for funds collection but refuses to share the accounts or the details of funds received in these accounts. Similarly, the party refuses to record the statement of the PTI Central Finance Secretary having admitted receipt of funds from the Middle East in these accounts.

It was learnt that petitioner's lawyer Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah assisted by Badar Iqbal Chaudhry had argued that without requisitioning the front accounts how could the scale of illegal funding be determined. Similarly, he had argued that the PTI Special Audit Report is posted on PTI website and hence is a public document that must be accepted as primary evidence.