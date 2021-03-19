Meeting reviews progress on GB package

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, chaired a meeting to review the progress on Gilgit Baltistan Development Plan here on Thursday.

The minister was briefed on the list of potential projects in the public sector, non-PSDP initiatives, as well as in the Public-Private Partnership mode, which had been conceived through a consultation process with the GB authorities and the federal ministries/divisions. Various priority sectors such as clean energy/ hydropower, health, education and skill development, tourism, private sector development, agriculture, women's development, social welfare, and youth are included in the plan. The purpose of formulating the GB package was to accelerate the socio-economic development of the area.