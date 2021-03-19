close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Mehtab Haider
March 19, 2021

Meeting reviews progress on GB package

National

Mehtab Haider
March 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, chaired a meeting to review the progress on Gilgit Baltistan Development Plan here on Thursday.

The minister was briefed on the list of potential projects in the public sector, non-PSDP initiatives, as well as in the Public-Private Partnership mode, which had been conceived through a consultation process with the GB authorities and the federal ministries/divisions. Various priority sectors such as clean energy/ hydropower, health, education and skill development, tourism, private sector development, agriculture, women's development, social welfare, and youth are included in the plan. The purpose of formulating the GB package was to accelerate the socio-economic development of the area.

Latest News

More From Pakistan