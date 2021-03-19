PM receives Covid-19 vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office, on the occasion, the prime minister appealed to the nation to ensure full implementation of SOPs in view of the third wave of COVID-19. A nationwide corona vaccination campaign is underway while in the first phase, the vaccine is being provided to people above 60 years and the frontline workers.