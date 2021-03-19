Songo’o given six-game ban for homophobic insult

LONDON: Morecambe’s Yann Songo’o has been handed a six-game ban and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting a charge of directing a homophobic insult at an opposing player.

The Football Association launched an investigation into the incident after Songo’o was shown a straight red card in Morecambe’s home defeat to Tranmere on January 30.

The 29-year-old French midfielder was sent off by referee Paul Howard for his outburst as a Tranmere player was receiving treatment following a foul.

Songo’o was subsequently charged with an ‘aggravated breach’ of FA Rule E3, with an independent regulatory commission imposing the sanction following a hearing.

The suspension includes two matches already served, so Songo’o will not be available for Morecambe’s next four games. An FA statement read: “Morecambe FC’s Yann Songo’o has been suspended for six matches and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 that occurred during a match against Tranmere Rovers FC in the EFL League Two on Saturday 30 January 2021.

“The midfielder used abusive and/or insulting language towards an opponent during the 45th minute of the match, which is contrary to FA Rule E3.1, and this also constituted an “aggravated breach”, as defined in FA Rule E3.2, because the language included a reference to sexual orientation.”

It added: “The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for the sanction will be published in due course.”