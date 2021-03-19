Gilpin named new chief executive of World Rugby

DUBLIN: Alan Gilpin has been appointed as the new chief executive of World Rugby, the global governing body announced Thursday as the sport continues to deal with the financial fall-out from the coronavirus outbreak.

The 47-year-old Englishman has filled the role of interim chief executive following Brett Gosper´s departure to take up a new role as head of the NFL in Europe and the UK.

Gilpin, who joined World Rugby in 2014, had previously been the organisation´s chief operating officer, as well as managing director of the Rugby World Cup since 2016.

Announcing his appointment, World Rugby said Gilpin “has rugby and sport in his DNA”. “I am well aware of the challenges that we face as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and seek to get rugby back on the field in many parts of the world,” said Gilpin in a statement.

However, Gilpin added it could be an exciting time for the sport as well.

“With a new strategic plan ready to launch, considerable talent within the organisation and an executive board that has ambitious goals for the next few years, it is set to be a pivotal period in the growth of the sport,” he said.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said he had been impressed by Gilpin´s outlook for the sport.

“I am excited by Alan´s vision for the future of the organisation and the moves the sport needs to take to become truly global and drive sustainable growth in new, key markets,” he said.