Outcry over public apathy amid virus surge in all major cities

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday expressed serious concern over the public’s “gross violations” of coronavirus safety measures and asked provincial administrations to ensure adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the national positivity ratio exceeded an alarming 7.5 per cent.

The concern was expressed during a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting which was chaired by planning minister Asad Umar, during which the forum was apprised of the implementation of various health guidelines, which were already issued to all federating units.

The development came as Pakistan recorded 3,495 cases, its largest single-day increase in infections since early December 6, 2020 which saw about 3,700. The day’s deaths — 61 — were also the most in more than two weeks. Active cases stood at 24,592. A total of 615,810 cases have been detected so far, and 13,717 have died.

The forum was told that implementation on those guidelines needed a comprehensive review, after which the NCOC expressed serious concern over the rising disease trends and mortality rate, a statement issued after the meeting said.

The forum was told that a “sharp rising trend in disease was visible” and the positivity ratio had crossed 7.5 per cent. “Almost all major cities have crossed 5 per cent positivity,” the forum was informed.

Keeping in view the rising infection trends, provincial administrations were asked to take “immediate action for strict implementation of Covid SOPs”. The forum also showed serious concern on the general disregard of SOPs by the masses.

The forum was told that mass violations of SOPs and disrespect of orders, including failing to wear face masks and disregarding social distancing rules were widely reported. The forum urged the masses to once again make a good example of social behaviour and follow SOPs “in letter and spirit”.

In case of non-compliance, “stern action” would be ensured, the forum said, adding that “otherwise strict measures will have to be taken which may result into closure of business and restrictions on economic and social activities”.

The forum also decided that Covid vaccination centres across the country would remain closed on Sundays and national holidays. Separately, Asad Umar tweeted that the new strain of the coronavirus was spreading more rapidly and was also more deadly, therefore the people must adopt the SOPs in letter and spirit. “A sharp spike in the Covid positivity was witnessed and hospitals are being occupied daily and number of patients in critical care units is also rising fast.”

“If SOPs’ compliance does not improve, we will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities, please be very very careful,” he warned.