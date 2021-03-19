Imran says public can judge govt after tenure ends

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said while government opponents wished the government to fail “since day one”, he stressed that the public can judge his government at the completion of its term.

“The people of Pakistan have given a mandate to our government for five years and at the completion of the term, they can judge whether we delivered or not,” Khan told reporters after he allotted flats and houses for the poor.

Khan regretted that the opponents of the government “from day one” wished that the government failed, as they had some “specific agenda”. The things, he said, were moving in the right direction after his government reached the halfway mark.

He was optimistic that his government would be able to accomplish its target of the construction of five million housing units and pointed out that work was also ongoing for the construction of two major mega water projects, besides two new cities — Ravi River, Bundal Island and Central Business District. “The positive impact of this huge economic activity will be evident soon,” Khan said.

The Prime Minister, to a question, said the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan were very proactive in the housing sector, however, he noticed a “lacklustre approach” from the Sindh government, “probably due to the 18th Constitutional Amendment”.

When asked about the measures taken for securing the investment of the overseas Pakistanis, Khan said his government has launched a “Jihad” against land grabbers.

He also said early completion of master plans of 10 major cities was on the top of the government’s priority list to check their unplanned expansion and to specify separate areas for farming, accommodation and business activities.

“We are the first government to focus on this issue, and we want the cities to have high-rise zones, so as to stop their spread and ensure that food security is not threatened,” Khan said while responding to a question about the loss of agriculture lands due to the mushrooming housing colonies across the country.

He said early next month, his government was bringing forth a new plan for food security and to address that crucial issue. “For the first time a government is revising master plan of all [major] cities and we want the cities to rise upwards, as expanding cities place huge burden on the provision of necessary services like electricity, water and sewerage and sanitation services.”

He cited the example of London, New York, and Dubai, which he said were living example of high-rise living. “Haphazard expansion of cities is endangering the environment and there is a need to preserve the precious agricultural land,” he added.

He said the master plans of the cities were in various phases of completion and hoped the first few will be available by the middle of the year. Khan said he was looking forward to the accomplishment of all projects, envisioned by his government including the launch of two new megacities besides a Central Business District at Lahore’s old Walton airport.

He was particularly appreciative of the Punjab government that successfully got vacated public and private lands from land-grabbers worth over Rs200 billion. He said special courts have also been established to resolve their cases on fast track basis. The government, Khan said, was also prioritising the provision of low-cost housing for the poorest of the poor and 7,800 houses were being constructed with the assistance of a non-governmental organisation, which was providing interest-free loans. He said more funds would be allocated in this regard.

He said the Workers Welfare Fund project, for the past 25 years, had been kept abandoned by the previous governments and it was his government’s initiative to revive it in the past two and a half years and turned it into a reality.

He said with the government’s subsidy of Rs300,000 and low instalments, the common man will be able to repay the mortgage instead of rent and at the end of the day, own a house of their own.