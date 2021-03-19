G7 nations slam Russia’s actions in Ukraine

LONDON: The UK and international allies have condemned Russia for fuelling the conflict in Ukraine with financial and military support seven years after the “illegitimate and illegal annexation” of Crimea.

In a statement to mark the anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s Russia claiming Crimea, the G7 – made up of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU – condemned human rights violations since the annexation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his counterparts said they were “united in our condemnation” of Russian actions to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

The foreign ministers “unequivocally denounce Russia’s temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol” and Moscow’s attempts to legitimise the claim “are not, and will not, be recognised”.

“We condemn Russia’s violations of human rights on the peninsula, particularly of Crimean Tatars,” they added.

The ministers said Russia was continuing to destabilise Ukraine, flouting conditions in the Minsk agreements aimed at halting the conflict.

Although a ceasefire implemented in July 2020 has significantly reduced violence, the ministers said they “deplore recent military escalations by Russian backed armed formations”. “We call on the Russian Federation to stop fuelling the conflict by providing financial and military support to the armed formations it backs in eastern Ukraine, as well as by granting Russian citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, and to instead ensure that steps recently taken by Ukraine aimed at helping improve people’s lives on both sides of the line of contact are reciprocated,” they said. “We reaffirm the importance of respecting the ceasefire as fundamental for any progress towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”