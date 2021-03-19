CFMS to ensure financial discipline: official

MINGORA: Tehsil Municipal Officer Babuzai, Arshad Zubair, has said that the Computerized Financial Management System (CFMS) will bring financial discipline and also improve the transparency of funds at the local level.

He was addressing an orientation session on CFMS in Swat on Thursday. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in pursuance of its reform agenda at local level has introduced CFMS at Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) for more transparent, standardized and consolidated budget, accounting, and reporting.

The Sub-National Governance program (SNG), funded by FCDO UK, as part of its technical support to the KP government, conducted an orientation session for TMA Babuzai staff on CFMS being implemented across the province. Tehsil officer finance, tehsil officer infrastructure, and others also attended the meeting.