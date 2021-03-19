close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

CFMS to ensure financial discipline: official

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

MINGORA: Tehsil Municipal Officer Babuzai, Arshad Zubair, has said that the Computerized Financial Management System (CFMS) will bring financial discipline and also improve the transparency of funds at the local level.

He was addressing an orientation session on CFMS in Swat on Thursday. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in pursuance of its reform agenda at local level has introduced CFMS at Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) for more transparent, standardized and consolidated budget, accounting, and reporting.

The Sub-National Governance program (SNG), funded by FCDO UK, as part of its technical support to the KP government, conducted an orientation session for TMA Babuzai staff on CFMS being implemented across the province. Tehsil officer finance, tehsil officer infrastructure, and others also attended the meeting.

Latest News

More From Peshawar