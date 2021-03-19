Dr Ziaul Haq resumes KMU VC charge

PESHAWAR: On the recommendation of the Academic Search Committee headed by Prof. Dr Atta-ur-Rahman and subsequent approval of the KP cabinet, the Governor/Chancellor appointed Prof Dr Ziaul Haq as Khyber Medical University vice-chancellor for a period of three years with immediate effect.

He resumed the charge as vice chancellor on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Dr Ziaul Haq was already working as acting vice-chancellor of the same University for the last eight months.

A press release said Dr Zia is the pioneer Professor of Public Health at KMU and played a major role in establishing and bringing KMU department of public health as one of the best institutes in the country. He initiated many public health & Family Medicine programs during the 12 years of his stay at KMU.

He is supervising many PhD scholars and graduated multiple MPhil researchers. He is a principal investigator of several large ongoing research studies worth 2.8 billion. He is a double doctor and has the qualification of PhD Public Health from University of Glasgow UK, Fellowship from Royal Colleges UK, and MBBS and MPH from Pakistan.