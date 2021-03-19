UNHCR says qualified teachers hired to teach in Afghan refugee villages

PESHAWAR: The UNHCR’s head for its sub-office here said that qualified teachers have been hired to deliver quality education in refugee villages to help improve educational opportunities and services for Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

A press release said 87 teachers have reached the retirement age of 60 years or no longer meet minimum qualifications to continue to teach in the refugee villages schools.

It noted that these teachers were originally hired by local NGOs supported by UNHCR, and received contracts as incentive workers.

The statement said the contracts were set to expire in August 2020. However, upon the request of UNHCR, the NGOs extended those contracts as compensation for their service.

Teachers’ contracts are generally renewed yearly depending upon the need and extension of the project.

At this time, refugee village schools remain operational, and qualified teachers continue to provide educational services.

It said the UNHCR is committed to providing quality education for Afghan refugees in line with its international and national education policies,

“I’m concerned that due to changes meant to optimize educational opportunities for Afghan refugees, a few teachers were affected and no longer have contracts as incentive workers to teach in refugee villages,” said the Head of UNHCR’s Sub-Office in Peshawar.