close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

Drug dealer arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

HARIPUR: The City police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered charas from his possession here on Thursday.

SHO City Police Station Sidiq Shah said that on public complaints, he arrested Pervez of Milikyar village from Chappar Road. During search of his bag, the police recovered 5. 875 kg of charas and registered a criminal case under Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

Latest News

More From Peshawar