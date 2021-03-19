Drug dealer arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: The City police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered charas from his possession here on Thursday.
SHO City Police Station Sidiq Shah said that on public complaints, he arrested Pervez of Milikyar village from Chappar Road. During search of his bag, the police recovered 5. 875 kg of charas and registered a criminal case under Control of Narcotics Substance Act.