Govt urged to build shelter home for transgender persons

MANSEHRA: The transgender persons in an open forum organised by the district administration here on Thursday demanded the government to build a shelter home for them and provide an inclusive educational environment to the children with a confused gender identity.

“The building owners receive much higher rents from us as compared to other tenants. The government should also launch a welfare scheme for our community and build shelter houses in Mansehra and rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Nadra Khan, an elder of the transgender persons, told the open forum held in Shinkiari.

Assistant Commissioner Baffa-Pakhal Rabia Abbasi and representatives of different department showed up in the forum and responded queries raised by transgender persons.

Nadra Khan said that the third-sex people were without any community centres in Mansehra and rest of the province.

“A government building established for the accommodation of the women employees is lying vacant since long and it should be allotted for a shelter home for transgender persons living in the rented houses,” she said.

Khan said that home-based HIV testing services should also immediately be restored.

Another transgender person, Kiran, said that the police often arrest third sex people under trumped up charges and practise should come to end.

Speaking on the occasion a transgender person, Gori said that schoolchildren with the confused sex identity were discriminated by their fellows and teachers at the educational institutions which becomes a stigma for them in their rest of the life.

The Assistant Commissioner Rabia Abbasi assured the transgender persons issues raised by them and related to district administration would soon be addressed and rest would be communicated with concerned public forums.