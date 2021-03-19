Owners protest private schools closure

PESHAWAR: The National Education Council (NEC), a body of the private school owners, on Thursday staged a protest against the closure of the educational institutions.

Led by its chairman Nazar Hussain, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

They urged the government to review the decision of the schools’ closure and asked for taking them into confidence while making such decisions. The speakers warned of staging a protest outside the deputy commissioner office if the government did not reverse the decision.

They said all the business centres and markets were open without even following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) but the educational institutions had been closed down which, they said, was an injustice and anti-education step.

The speakers believed that the schools’ closure decision would deprive the poor people and children of education.