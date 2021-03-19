PTCL employee shot dead in Kurram

PARACHINAR: Unidentified robbers shot dead an employee of the Pakistan Telecommunications Corporation Limited (PTCL) on Tola Road in Upper area of Kurram tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that unidentified robbers forced their entry into the house of Muzammil Hussain, a lineman in PTCL, and started robbing the house but in the meantime Muzammil tried to catch one of the robbers. The robbers opened fire on him in a bid to escape the house, leaving him injured. The injured was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar where he succumbed to his injuries.