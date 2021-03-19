More than 25m commuters used BRT in six months

PESHAWAR: More than 25million passengers traveled and nearly 700,000 Zu cards were distributed among the people during the six months of operation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service.

The project has introduced hybrid diesel buses, which helped in reducing 33 percent of the operational cost of the project and adding great value towards the betterment of the environment.

In addition to this in these 6 months, TransPeshawar successfully operationalized four direct routes of BRT, commenced Pakistan’s first ever public bicycle sharing system, introduced the first-ever public transport mobile-based application to meet the needs.

BRT replaced the old, orthodox, unsafe, unreliable mode of transport system with a state-of-the-art bus rapid transit system. TransPeshawar successfully scrapped more than 84 old buses and wagons and paid the agreed amount to the vehicle’s owners.

The company also resolved nearly 8000 public complaints. TransPeshawar provided more than 65 CCTV footage of multiple crimes to the police for helping the law enforcement authorities in controlling law and order.

With an aim to provide the most effective and uninterrupted public transport services followed by catering a large number of commuters whose count is increasing on daily basis, the company has ordered 30 more buses which will be part BRT Peshawar in near future.

TransPeshawar also played a pivotal role in ensuring COVID-19 SOP`s and observed its strict compliance. Necessary awareness-raising campaigns were also conducted in these 6 months.

Spokesperson TransPeshawar Umair Khan stated that BRT Peshawar is a source of transforming lives and transport system in the provincial capital moreover the service and performance is self-explanatory. Citizens/commuters must cooperate with TransPeshawar (BRT) to further amplify the quality of services.