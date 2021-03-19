IGP returns recovered items to victims

Islamabad : The Islamabad police is curbing the activities of criminal elements during the ongoing year and recovered looted items worth Rs194.8 million, including vehicles, gold ornaments, bikes, cash, mobile phones, laptops and other valuables.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman stated this while addressing a ceremony held here to return the recovered valuables to their owners. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, Zonal SPs and media personnel attended the ceremony.

The IGP appreciated the efforts of DIG (Operations) and his team over the efforts in recovering the looted items and handed over valuables worth Rs87.1 mullion to their actual owners.

He said that huge recovery in a very short period by the team of DIG (Operations) is really appreciable and hoped that such efforts would continue to curb crime and activities of anti-social elements.

Islamabad police chief said that 117 persons were held for their involvement in 105 dacoity and snatching cases and police recovered cash worth Rs23.8 million, five vehicles and seven bikes from them. Twenty-seven criminal gangs were busted and 62 persons were held, while 120 persons involved in burglaries and snatching items were also held besides recovery of cash Rs21.6 million from them.

Another 26 gangs of anti-social elements were busted besides arrest of 67 criminals and 40 vehicles worth Rs63.5 million were recovered from 24 auto-thieves involved in 46 cases.

He said that police also recovered 53 bikes worth Rs3.3 million after arrest of 49 persons wanted in 53 cases. Another 24 vehicles worth Rs13.9 million stolen from various districts of the country were also recovered and relevant police heads of these districts have been intimated about these recoveries.

Islamabad police, the IGP said, also arrested 144 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder and kidnapping cases registered in 2003, 2009 and 2013 while 300 court absconders were held. Six blind murder cases were also resolved during this period and 12 alleged assassins were also arrested.

Later, the IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman interacted with media and said that Capital Police have started campaign to enhance coordination with citizens and resolve their issues.