Piles of garbage in F-11/3 irk Islooites

Islamabad: It is good that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a tree plantation drive to make Islamabad green and decorated with flower plants.

But the residents of F-11/3 would like to draw attention of CDA to have a look into the residential sector and see piles of garbage lying on roads, out of order streetights, contaminated water flowing in streets which create problems for children and aged people, while cows and buffalos and other animals roaming freely in streets, says a press release.

A retired Professor Safdar Shah said that cows make the streets polluted and poisonous with their dung and accumulated stagnant water becomes a safe haven for mosquitoes and fatal disease in streets of F-11/3, Islamabad.

Another resident said in street 39, F-11/3, there is an old banyan tree, but under that tree, 500 yards up and 500 yards down, the stagnant water and pile of trash have become haven for rats & mosquitoes, while the animals like cows, goats and even pigs grazing and moving on roads and entering houses freely.